Officials in the Ministry of Agriculture have indicated that the country can save up to $45 Million (about K48 billion) if the country ventures into wheat production.

Controller of Agriculture Extension and Technical Services on Private Sector Mega Farms Programme Implementation Strategy in the Ministry of Agriculture, Dr Alfred Mwenefumbo said this when he toured different mega farm sites which include farms in Santhe in Kasungu district.

Mwenefumbo said currently Malawi imports 99% of wheat each year hence losing up to $45 million which can be used for other purposes.

“The progress being made in different mega farms is amazing and the wheat seed multiplication which is being carried out at Mpale farm in Madisi Dowa under the gaze of Pyxus Agriculture which soon will be distributed to various interested mega farmers for cultivation will ensure that Malawi vision 2063 is realized,” said Mwenefumbo.

Speaking on the same, one of the mega farmers who is also Chief Executive Officer for Pyxus Agriculture, Ronald Ngwira, said wheat varieties that are being multiplied on Mpale farm are conducive for Malawi.

“The wheat varieties being multiplied are heat tolerant, can be grown with little water and the seeds are short season as they are ready for harvest in 2 and half months,” said Ngwira.

He further highlighted that not only will the Mega farm combat food insecurity in the country but through the Mega farms many Malawians will secure jobs that will be found on different farms.