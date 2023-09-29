Police in Chiradzulu have arrested a 24-year-old Thokozani Machenje for allegedly killing 38-year-old Maganizo Katagu after Katagu knocked at the door of Machenje’s house at night.

The incident happened on 28 September, 2023 at around 2200 hours at Chingoli village Traditional Authority Likoswe in the district.

According to Constable Cosmas Kagulo, public relations officer for Chiradzulu Police, investigations show that the suspect married a woman identified as Madalitso Joseph Machenje in 2019 but was staying in Bangwe township leaving his wife in the village.

In 2022, Maganizo Katagu started proposing the wife to the suspect but she was rejecting.

However, Katagu never gave up on her until on September 27, 2023 at about 0900 hours when the two (Katagu and the woman) met at Nyamula village.

Katagu told the woman that he would visit her during the night of that day but the woman denied.

On the 28 September at around 8PM hours, Thokozani (the husband) visited his wife and went to bed at around 2100 hours.

On the same night, Katagu visited the house at around 2200 hours and knocked at the door of the house.

The husband woke up to attend the one knocking whilst carrying a panga knife. After opening the door, Katagu realized the presence of the husband and started running away.

The suspect chased after while shouting for help and managed to catch him. The husband assaulted the Katagu with the help of an angry mob.

Later, they took Katagu to Montfort police unit where he was later referred to Nguludi mission hospital. Katagu died while receiving treatment at the hospital.

When postmortem was conducted, results revealed that death was due to internal bleeding secondary to the assault.

The suspect will soon appear before court to answer the charge leveled against him.

Katagu hailed from Thamangiwa Village, Traditional Authority Likoswe in the district while Thokozani Machenje hails from Mwamadi village Traditional Authority Machinjiri in Blantyre district.