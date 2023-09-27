Minister of Information Moses Kunkuyu has asked people in the country to refrain from spreading fake news on social media and to report all suspicious individuals and actions to the police to help keep the country safe.

Kunkuyu was speaking on recent murders in Lilongwe, Dowa, Rumphi and other districts in the country.à

The Minister cited a trending case of one driver from Central Poultry company in Lilongwe who was assaulted by an irate crowd after hitting a pedestrian but the reports making rounds were that he was brutally killed by unknown people.

“We are asking the public to avoid spreading false reports on social media because this can scare people as well as give them false confidence, some of the stories coming out are not true,” he said.

He said government is mourning with believed families who have lost their loved ones due to the recent murders in the country.

“It is government’s position that any single loss of life is deeply regrettable and worse still the circumstances of the recent gruesome deaths does not define who we are as Malawians,” said Kunkuyu.

According to Kunkuyu, President Lazarus Chakwera is deeply saddened with the tragic events and has tasked security agencies to speed up investigations and apprehend the responsible perpetrators as a measure to stop the wickedness from becoming a social fabric in Malawi.

“Government is doing everything to solve these murders and ensure that citizens are safe as we are talking police have intensified patrols and mounted ad hoc road blocks,” he told a news conference in Lilongwe today.