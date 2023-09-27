Former Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president John Zenasi Ungapake Tembo has died this mornin

The confirmation has been made by his son John Tembo Jnr in an interview. Tembo Jnr says his father has died a few minutes ago.

Since early morning, social media was spreading claim about the death of Tembo Jnr.

Tembo has been hospital in Lilongwe for a week but his hospitalisation was only announced to the media by his family yesterday

Tembo, aged 91, was admitted in an unnamed hospital in the capital city.

Tembo Jnr, told the local media that Tembo was rushed to hospital on Monday last week where he was getting treatment for dehydration and pneumonia. Tembo also got an operation on his foot due to his diabetic condition.

John Zenasi Ungapake Tembo served as Reserve Bank of Malawi Governor as well as cabinet minister in the Kamuzu Banda administration. He also served as Member of Parliament for Dedza South Constituency.

After MCP became an opposition party, he led the party to elections as its presidential candidate in 2004 and 2009 before leaving politics in 2013.