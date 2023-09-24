Jenda Police have intercepted eight Ethiopian illegal immigrants who were in transit to Lilongwe from Mzuzu during the night of September 22, 2023 at Champhira junction along M1 road in Mzimba.

Following up on a tip-off that illegal immigrants were enroute to Lilongwe from Mzuzu, Police from Jenda mounted an ad hoc roadblock at Champhira junction along M1 road and in no time a dark green Toyota Hilux approached and attempted to turn around.

This prompted officers to fire one bullet at the front right tyre of the vehicle.

The driver and his colleague in the front seat managed to escape by jumping while the vehicle was in motion leaving behind these eight immigrants. Another group of immigrants who were at the back of the motor vehicle also managed to escape after the vehicle came resting into a dish.

The illegal immigrants are; Tsagai Abebe 17, Eyasu Assefa 25, Endaye German 18, Ayasu Beyene Masbo 22, Mimi Wanoro Anito 18, Ashomo Tekele 17, Adugna Tadese 17 and Abi Ashamo Aga 17.

It has been discovered that the vehicle used in ferrying these immigrants, Toyota Hilux registration number DZ 684 dark green in colour is a rented one from Planet Car hire and was allegedly hired three days ago by Harry Chipolopolo who also rented it to Gift Salima who later gave it to Mathews Ngonya under the pretext of going with it to a tombstone unveiling ceremony in Karonga.

Police have since launched a man hunt for the driver and his colleague who are believed to have facilitated the whole deal. Investigations are also under way to trace a group of illegal immigrants who managed to escape.

The arrested illegal immigrants will be taken to court in due course.