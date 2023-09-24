Agnes Katengeza who was reported missing yesterday has been found murdered in Lilongwe.

Katengeza’s brother, Hexin Katengeza, has confirmed that Agnes has died.

“Her body was found with wounds and was dumped to the back of her,” he told the local media.

He added that the matter is now in the hands of Malawi Police.

Katengeza’s vehicle

Katengeza, sister to musician Estina Katengeza, was reported missing on 23 September, 2023.

In a Facebook post this morning, Estina said Agnes left home, Area 49 in Lilongwe, wearing an orange blouse and black trousers on Saturday.

“She went to sell merchandise (INUKA products) and did not specify exactly where she was going she was driving a black KIA SUV,” Estina wrote

On Sunday afternoon, Katengeza’s vehicle registration number BY5149 was found in Area 47 and appeared to have been broken into.

The incident comes days after a man identified as Allan Witika was found dead in his car in Lilongwe.