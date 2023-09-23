The Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services has deported a Sri- Lankan national who obtained an injunction against his deportation last year.

According to the National spokesperson for immigration Wellington Chiponde, the Sri-Lankan national identified as Thavaraj Caruppiah was deported on Saturday, 23rd September, 2023 through Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe.

Chiponde said Caruppiah was arrested in June last year for allegedly staying in the country without permit, which is contrary to Section 4 subsection 1, and Section 21 subsection 1 as read with Section 21 subsection 3 of the Immigration Act of the Laws of Malawi.

However, Caruppiah obtained a court order against his deportation which Chiponde indicates was recently vacated, hence his deportation on Saturday.

“The Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services wishes to inform the general public that it has deported a Sri Lankan national by the name of Thavaraj Caruppiah on Saturday, 23rd September, 2023 through Kamuzu International Airport.

“Mr. Thavaraj Caruppiah was arrested and declared a Prohibited Immigrant (P.I.) in Malawi on 20th June, 2022 for contravening Section 4 subsection 1, and Section 21 subsection 1 as read with Section 21 subsection 3 of the Immigration Act of the Laws of Malawi. Upon being declared a Prohibited Immigrant, he sought court relief where he obtained an injunction against his imminent deportation,” said Chiponde..

He further revealed that when the injunction was successfully vacated by the Department, Caruppiah went into hiding and he was harboured by his lawyer who the department says was even keeping the Sri Lankan’s passpott until the foreign nation was arrested this week by the Malawi Police Service who handed him over to the department.

Meanwhile, the department has through Chiponde refuted reports indicating that Caruppiah’s deportation is against a Court Order.

“The Department would like to make it very clear that this deportation was premised on the fact that the Sri Lankan was declared a Prohibited Immigrant in Malawi, having successfully vacated the injunction he obtained; contrary to certain media reports that this deportation has been carried out against a Court Order,” he added.

The Department has sternly warned members of the general public that harbouring prohibited immigrants or undocumented immigrants is a serious criminal offence, and any person found doing so will face the long arm of the law.