Police in Nkhata-Bay district have arrested Francis Foloma aged 74, for overloading a vessel which operates on Lake Malawi between Nkhata-Bay and Likoma.

The arrest was made by Nkhata-Bay police in conjunction with Likoma Police after the boat he was operating identified as Makutuwima which he operates between Nkhata-@Bay and Likoma went viral on social media.

Public Relations Officer for Nkhata-Bay police, Sergeant Kondwani James, said Foloma, captain of the said boat was arrested on September 20, 2023 following his failure to ensure safety of the vessel by overloading which is against section 150 (d) of Inland Waters Shipping Act.

Foloma will appear before court on Monday to answer the charge levelled against him.

Nkhata-Bay police has since advised all boat owners and captains in the district, to make sure they avoid all acts that pause danger to the lives of passengers.

Meanwhile, police have warned captains of water vessels that the law will take its course whenever they breach laws guiding water transport.

The suspect hails from Ulisa Village, Traditional Authority (T/A) Mkumpha in Likoma District.