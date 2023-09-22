Silver Strikers FC will face Mighty Mukuru Wanderers in the Airtel Top 8 quarterfinal first leg at Bingu National Stadium on Saturday without head coach Pieter de Jongh who has left the country for Kenya following the expiry of his work permit which has not been renewed due to forex shortages that have hit the Reserve Bank of Malawi.

According to various media reports, the work permit for the outspoken Dutch citizen expired and the club has been struggling to raise $2000 (MK 2.5 million) to renew it due to forex shortages that have hit RBM, sponsors of the Lilongwe based giants.

“We already applied for the rental of his work permit but we were supposed to pay through US Dollars, so he decided to travel to Kenya,” spokesman for the team Willard Chakanika was quoted in the local press.

Even though the club has denied reports that the Dutchman was fired from his work following the team’s poor performances in both the FDH Bank Cup and the TNM Super League, Malawi24 has reliably been informed that De Jongh will not return to the club, with the Central Bankers now targeting former FCB Nyasa Big Bullets assistant coach Peter Mponda to take his position.

Mponda, who is currently at Black Leopards in South Africa, is set to return to the country to officially take over the top job at Area 47.

Meanwhile, the team has recalled Etson Kadenge Mwafulirwa to temporarily take charge when they face Wanderers tomorrow.