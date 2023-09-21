Malawi’s pioneering mobile network and ICT services provider, TNM Plc, has contributed K5 million to the Non-Governmental Organization Regulatory Authority (NGORA) towards the organisation’s 2023 Lakeshore Conference.

This year’s NGORA annual lakeshore conference will be held from 28–29 September, 2023 at Sunbird Nkopola in Mangochi under the theme: _21st Century Boardroom Dynamics: Repositioning the Accountability of NGOs.

Presenting the contribution, TNM Director of Business Services Tawina Dzungu said the mobile telco appreciates the role of NGORA in regulating the NGO industry.

She noted that NGORA’s regulation is helping to bring sanity in the NGO sector in terms of accountability and governance, a development which has turned NGOs into attractive partners for national development efforts with the private sector.

“At TNM, we recognize and appreciate the critical role of NGORA in regulating NGOs in Malawi. As a partner for national development, TNM is working closely with NGO partners to support people at the grassroots level using mobile network technologies such as Mpamba, which through mobile cash transfers, is helping deepen financial inclusion in the remotest parts of the country. Hence our contribution is in line with this position,” said Dzungu.

She said TNM’s partnership with respective NGOs under NGORA is helping to contribute to economic growth through job creation, enterprise development and technology transfer.

The Business Services Director said TNM looks forward to continuing working with NGORA and relevant NGOs in applying mobile technology as a catalyst for economic growth and national development at all sectors.

Chairperson for Non Governmental Organization Regulatory Authority (NGORA) Shadreck Malenga said the upcoming conference is an important platform for NGOs to build capacity in governance and learn new trends in environmental sustainability.

“We are hoping that participants in the conference will be able to incorporate 21st century trends in their operations and be able to see how we can apply them within the Malawian framework and context of Agenda 2063,” he said.