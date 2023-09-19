Zomba District Youth Office has expressed satisfaction with girls under Advancing Girls Education in Africa (Age Africa) bursary performance in secondary education.

Zomba District Youth Officer, Shallon Kumwembe, toured one of Age Africa beneficiaries, Betina Stock, a Masongola Secondary School student at Group Village Head Jali,Traditional Authority Mwambo in the district who scored 12 points in her Form 3 end of term examinations.

Kumwembe said he was satisfied with the 16-year-old girl’s performance, adding that this reflects the beneficiaries’ hard work spirit which guarantees that they will perform well in the university entry examinations.

Age Africa provides bursary to needy girls boarding schools of Masongola, Mulunguzi and St. Mary’s Secondary Schools in Zomba.

She therefore called on Betina’s parents to giver moral support so that she should excel in the MSCE.

” I want to thank and encourage parents of the beneficiary students for giving guidance and moral support and in a special way let me also thank teachers for providing the girls with quality education,” Kumwembe added.

Age Africa District Officer Jessie Puwapuwa advised Betina’s mother to continue providing guidance to ensure that the girl maintain good behavior and excellent performance in school .

Area Development Committee (ADC) Chairperson for Mwambo area, Fredrick Naunje said Betina has shown great potential to advance her studies to university.

“All she needs is educational support from Age Africa and teachers plus moral support from parents,” Naunje added.

Betina’s mother Mercy Chitimbe thanked Age Africa for providing bursary and other material support to her daughter.

The mother said her daughter’s dream is to go to university to pursue higher education, adding that she will be happy to see the daughter’s dream coming true.