Vice President, Saulos Chilima, has asked Malawians to work together in assisting underprivileged university students in the country.

Chilima made the call during a fundraising golf tournament organized by the Malawi University of Science and Technology (MUST), aimed at assisting university students, who withdrew due to lack of fees and other financials constraints.

“We need to join hands in supporting these students because they lack many things. And for the students that are getting the support from this golf tournament, the best way to thank those who endured torturous conditions on the golf course is to pass in your studies and become good citizens,” said Chilima.

In her remarks, Vice Chancellor for MUST, Professor Address Malata, hailed companies, individuals and institutions who supported the initiate.

“Your support will enable students who had lost hope to come back to campus and complete their studies. These are students who were selected but never reported on campus due to lack of fees, or they showed up for a few weeks and withdrew and others were on the verge of withdrawing,” she said.

The tournament, which was aimed at raising K250 million, had the vice president presiding over a symbolic award of K5 million Kwacha cheque to 10 MUST needy students.

Meanwhile, the fundraising golf tournament raised K200 million and the money came from different companies and individuals.