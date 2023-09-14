Centre for Human Rights Education Advice and Assistant (CHREAA) and Southern Africa Litigation Centre (SALC) has asked government to finalize the Prison Bill in order to reduce overcrowding in prisons.

This comes as President Lazarus Chakwera recently pardoned two inmates who performed well in their 2022 Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) examination.

Through a statement released by CHREAA and SALC, the two organisations have reiterated on the need to finalize the Prison Bill saying the bill can help in the promotion of education for prisoners.

“We appreciate the Malawi Prison Services in Malawi for supporting the realization of the right to education by inmates. While the right to education is being respected and realized in prison, CHREAA and SALC urge government to finalize on the Prison Bill which has been pending for years to enhance the protection of the rights of prisoners,” indicated the statement.

CHREAA and SALC further highlighted that the achievement of the two inmates who have been pardoned by the president is evidence of reformation.

The statement has also applauded President Lazarus Chakwera as he has shown that he is willing to enhance the rights of prisoners in the country.

One of the inmates was selected to pursue Bachelor of Business Administration at MUBAS while the other, was selected to pursue Bachelor of Science in Culinary Arts at Mzuzu University.