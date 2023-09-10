President of Malawi, Lazarus Chakwera, has pardoned two prisoners who have been selected to to public universities in the country.

The Malawi Prisons Services has identified the two as Father Msowoya and Kumbukani Mindiera.

Msowoya who scored 16 points in Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) exams at Mzuzu Prison Reformatory School has been selected to study Bachelor of Business Administration (Marketing) at the Malawi University of Business Administration and Applied Sciences (MUBAS).

Mindiera who scored 18 points at Lilongwe Prison Reformatory School will study Bachelor of Science in Culinary Arts at Mzuzu University (Mzuni).

The statement from the prison services does not indicate the crimes the two people committed.

In July this year, 8,552 students were selected to six public universities in the country. A total of 19,550 applications had been submitted for university selection