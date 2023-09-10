Bangladesh cricket team captain Shakib Al Hasan has expressed concern over his team’s below-par performance in the batting department in recent months.

Since the start of this year, Bangladesh have won 7 and lost 7 ODIs. In the ongoing Asia Cup, they have lost 3 out of their 4 matches so far.

In the latest loss to Sri Lanka, Bangladesh were bundled out for 236 in reply to 258. None of their batters managed to cross 30 apart from youngster Towhid Hridoy, who made a fighting 82.

Shakib said that the team’s batting is “going downwards” and that they need to work on it. He also acknowledged that Bangladesh have a history of underperforming in big tournaments.

Bangladesh will kick off their World Cup campaign against Afghanistan on 7 October.