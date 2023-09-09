President Lazarus Chakwera has warned contractors who are assigned to construct irrigation schemes to avoid delays in handing over projects to government.

Chakwera sent the warning during a development rally in Nkhata-Bay district.

The president asked contractors to avoid corruption and never use deliberate delays in handing over development to people, with an aim of getting more money from the government.

He also highlighted the need for irrigation schemes which are idle to start functioning in the country.

“I find it unacceptable that a number of irrigation schemes which have been implemented in some parts of the country are underutilized. For instance, in Mangochi there is an irrigation scheme which was completed in 2019 which isn’t being utilized. That is a demotivation to our growth,” said Chakwera.

He then asked the Ministry of Agriculture to ensure that all irrigation schemes in the country are utilized for the benefit of Malawians.

The new scheme which is located within Chintheche Extension Planning Area (EPA) in the areas of traditional authorities Fukamapiri and Malengamzoma will be using water from Linga Dam which has a capacity of 14 million cubic metres to cater for 1,000 hactares of irrigable land.