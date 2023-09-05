Two men have died in Machinga after being hit by a locomotive train while they were sleeping on a railway line on their way from a drinking spree.

Machinga Police Officer ln Charge, Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police, Jane Mandala, confirmed the accident saying the two met their fate on September 1 at Mphonde Village along Liwonde-Nayuchi railway line at 01:29 hrs.

Senior Assistant Commissioner Mandala said the two were fishermen residing at Nkula fishing dock at Lake Chilwa but on this fateful day they went to Mphonde Village to drink beer til night.

The Officer ln Charge added that the two left Mphonde drinking joint and ended up sleeping on a railway line with their liquor bottles.

Mandala said: “The locomotive coal train M544 was coming from Moartize and arrived at Mphonde where it hit the two in its railway line.”

One of the fishermen died on the spot while another one died as he was being rushed to hospital, according to Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police, Mandala.

She said the matter was reported to Nayuchi Police and officers visited the scene with medical officers who later conducted postmortem.

The postmortem revealed that death was primarily due to severe head injuries.

Mandala said the two men were yet to be identified by Police.