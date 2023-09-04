Police have arrested two people who bought 1000 litres of fuel at a filling station in Nsanje.

The two identified have been identified as Bashiri Mahommed aged 38 and Hammad Saleman, 36.

Nsanje Police deputy police spokesperson, Constable Declare Mbukwa, said police received a tip that Mahommed allegedly hired a one tone motor vehicle registration number BY5470 from Hammad Seleman to buy petrol from Tengani Engen Filling Station at Tengani trading centre.

The suspects allegedly filled five drums with fuel.

Police followed the suspects before seizing 1,000 litres of petrol and the vehicle.

Buying or selling fuel in jerrycans, drums and other such containers without authorisation from Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) is not allowed.

MERA usually accuses people who buy fuel in containers of causing fuel shortages in filling stations.