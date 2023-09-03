Deputy Minister of Local Government Unity and Culture, Owen Chomanika has described late Senior Chief Mpama as a hardworking man in development.

Chomanika said this in his eulogy on Saturday at Mpama headquarters during the burial of late Chief Mpama who died on Wednesday in Lilongwe due to heart attack.

Chomanika who represented President Lazarus Chakwera said Senior Chief Mpama was examplary leader in unifying and developing his area.

He said the death of Senior Chief Mpama is a loss to the country since he was a great man who worked hard to serve his area and country at large.

The Minister announced that state President Lazarus Chakwera have condoled the bereaved family with K1 million.

In his eulogy, Paramount Chief Kawinga advised the family not to fight for chieftainship but instead they should sit down as a family to choose a right person who is going to lead the area.

Speaking on behalf of the bereaved family, Harvey Matewere described his father as a man of integrity

“His departure amongst us is a big loss that is going to leave a big gap and as a family don’t think will manage to fill it,” he added.

Mpama whose real name was Daniel George Matewere is survived by a wife, five children and 12 grandchildren. He was born on 5th May, 1950 and was installed as traditional leader in 1996 and later elevated to senior chief in 2007.