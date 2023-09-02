A group of Malawians living in Republic of South Africa known as Anyamata a M’mudzi have donated different relief items including clothes to 220 households in Phalombe district.

Speaking in an interview after donating the items in the area of sub-traditional authority Maoni, representative of the group Ajasi Dizilo said the group felt concerned with how the disaster affected people in the area hence they contributed items to donate.

“That disaster left people hopeless, after we learnt about it we met to see how we could help our brothers and sisters hence we decided to contribute items in order to help our friends, we know these are not enough but they’ll surely make a difference,” he said.

On her part, group village head Namalima thanked the group on behalf of beneficiaries saying most affected families are struggling to re-establish themselves and the donation will help them a lot.

“Most survivors are struggling considering that their crops which were about to be harvested were washed away and others had their houses destroyed, therefore these items will help them a lot, we are thankful a lot,” she said.

In a separate interview, Parliamentarian for Phalombe North East Constituency Dennis Namachekecha commended the group for the support.

He, however, asked other wellwishers to help people with food considering that they lost what they could have harvested.

“Most families do not have food to eat as their crops which they had hope for were destroyed during the disaster,” he said.