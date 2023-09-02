The Vice President of Malawi Saulos Chilima has urged all Malawians to get rid of jealousy and unite for the development of the nation.

Speaking at the annual Umhlangino wa Maseko Ngoni ceremony in Ntcheu district, Chilima said unity among tribal ethnic groups is a powerful tool in national development.

“There is a need for Malawians to live in unity for a better Malawi by getting rid of envy, jealousy, and personal gains, allowing the country to progress through sustainable development,” said Chilima.

He added that Maseko Ngoni Chiefs have a big role to play in ensuring that issues of population and climate change management are dealt with for the development of the country.

Speaking at the same event, Minister of Local Government and Unity, Richard Chimwendo Banda, stated that the Umhlangano wa Maseko Ngoni ceremony has unified the entire the nation.

“This year’s Umhlangano wa Maseko Ngoni has created a diverse platform for unity among the Maseko and the entire nation,” said Chimwendo Banda.

He also expressed gratitude for the good work that the Maseko Ngoni are doing in assisting government with developmental projects.

Further, Inkosi Yamakosi Gomani V highlighted that this year’s ceremony should serve as a wake-up call for the Maseko Ngoni to focus on education, language, and environmental issues related to climate change.

Gomani also highlighted that he is planning to support the underprivileged by providing them with scholarships for their education.

“I am setting up a scholarship fund to assist those who are less privileged and plan to establish modern schools to create a conducive learning environment for all and reduce the school dropout rate among the Maseko Ngoni,” he said

Gomani called upon the Maseko Ngoni chiefs to prioritize environmental preservation in dealing with climate change issues by planting more trees.