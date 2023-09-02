Members of Phalombe District Council have this morning elected Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Sukasanje Ward councilor, Lesten Kondwani, as the new Chairperson in a highly contested polls.

Kondwani scooped six votes beating his counterpart from Phalombe East Constituency, Chiringa ward councilor Agasson Sompho who got five votes. While Mauzi ward councilor Felix Jumbe got four votes.

Speaking after his victory, Kondwani said he will ensure that there’s good working relationship among development stakeholders in the district and that there is transparency and accountability.

“Let me thank my fellow members for trusting me with this opportunity, I will work with everyone for the betterment of the council in as far as development is concerned in the district.

“There’s need for collaboration among stakeholders and development partners, so I will work to enhance relationship among them,” he said.

During the meeting, Members of the council elected Simon Abraham who is a councilor for Migowi ward who got nine votes beating Swang’oma ward councilor, Luke Jeffrey, who got six votes.