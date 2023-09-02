Malawi Gaming and Lotteries Authority (MAGLA) has welcomed Betway’s arrival in Malawi saying Government will benefit through increased tax revenue generation.

Board Chairperson Bernard Ndau was speaking on Friday during the launch of the company in Malawi.

“We have welcomed Betway because we have always felt that the industry needs competition. We also think this is promoting government agenda of promoting private section development, foreign direct investment and indeed of ensuring that there is employment in the country.

“We are very sure that by them coming to Malawi, they will create more jobs to Malawians, they will bring new innovations as we have heard today,” reacted Ndau.

Despite having started operations in the country in October last year, the Super Group-owned company was officially launched in Malawi at an auspicious event held on Friday 1st September, 2023 at Amaryllis Hotel in Blantyre.

Phiri said this venture represents an exciting opportunity for both their company and people in Malawi, as it aims to revolutionize the betting industry and contribute to the economic growth and development of Malawi.

He further said Malawi with its vibrant culture, diverse population, and growing economy, provides an ideal environment for the establishment of a betting company and and he has vowed to provide cutting-edge betting experience.

“By launching our betting company here, we aim to tap into this passion for sports and provide a platform for individuals to engage in responsible and enjoyable betting activities. We are happy to be here, progress made in the past few years on the licensing and regulatory front in Malawi are really what caught our attention.

“The population also seems to love their sport and both internet and smartphone penetration are growing steadily in the country. This, along with the easy online transaction potential of mobile money and other fintech methods makes for an interesting market for us and we’re confident that we can build a good business in this ecosystem. Our company is committed to operating with the highest standards of integrity, transparency, and social responsibility,” explained Phiri.

While acknowledging that gambling can be addictive and has negative consequences if not properly regulated, Phiri said Betway Malawi will work closely with relevant authorities in Malawi to ensure that their operations adhere to strict regulations and promote responsible gambling practices.

He further explained commitment to complement government’s efforts on job creation saying the company is set to employees some Malawians and give back to the community by supporting domestic initiatives and investing in social development projects.

“We therefore commit to building a revolutionary new space in the Betway Customer Experience Centre and Office, and the immediate creation of jobs, thereby contributing to Malawi Government’s 1 million job creation agenda. We will also be investing a substantial amount in our marketing activities to get our brand and offering to the Malawian public,” he added.