Indian cricket stalwart Virat Kohli has lauded the exceptional skills of Pakistan’s star batsman, Babar Azam, while recalling their first meeting and the unwavering respect he holds for him. Kohli’s commendation follows his reminiscence of their initial encounter during an interaction with Star Sports last year.

Kohli highlighted the enduring respect and esteem exhibited by Babar Azam since their first interaction, despite the latter’s status as one of the world’s premier batsmen across various formats. Kohli, himself a recognized cricketing icon, expressed his enjoyment in watching Babar’s play and praised his remarkable talent.

“He’s probably the top batsman in the world across formats, performing so consistently and rightly so. He has amazing talent and I’ve always enjoyed watching him play” said Kohli.

In response to Virat Kohli’s accolades, Babar Azam expressed his elation and pride at receiving recognition from the accomplished Indian cricketer. Babar acknowledged the boost in his confidence that comes with such praise and recounted their meeting in 2019, a period when Kohli was at the zenith of his cricketing prowess. Babar emphasized how he sought insights from Kohli’s playing style and approach, leading to his own growth as a cricketer.

“It feels really good. When someone talks about you like this. And what Kohli has said, has made me very proud and happy. Such praise gives you confidence [and] it feels really good” said Babar in response to Kohl’s comments.

The mutual admiration and camaraderie between Kohli and Babar exemplify the spirit of sportsmanship that transcends boundaries. Both players have excelled in the One Day International (ODI) format, with Babar’s recent standout performance being his match-winning score of 151 against Nepal.

His impressive ODI average of 59.47 and a total of 5353 runs underline his stature as a cricketing force. Babar’s 19 ODI centuries also underscore his prominence among Pakistan’s cricketing legends in this format.

As the cricketing fraternity celebrates these remarkable talents, the bond between Kohli and Babar serves as a heartening reminder of the shared respect and camaraderie that define the world of sports.

Pakistan got off to a dominant winning streak in the Asia Cup following victory over Nepal thanks to a dominant performance by Babar Azam. The victory was Pakistan’s first in the Asia Cup since 2018. They will next face Afghanistan on Friday, 1st of September.

