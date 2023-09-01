Presidential hopeful Milward Tobias of the Nzika Coalition says he has solutions to transform Malawi’s economy and end the economic challenges which Malawians are facing.

Tobias made the statement on Thursday during a press briefing which he conducted at his house at Area 15 in Lilongwe.

Speaking with reporters, Tobias said that Malawians have been suffering because of the corrupt leaders who have been ruling the country without putting the needs of people at heart.

He added that if Malawians want a change, Nzika Coalition is the only solution because the coalition has strategies that will bring the right to people.

“When I become a president I will make sure that any one who will be in my cabinet will be a transparent and accountable for his or her actions. I will deduct ministers’ allowances so that those funds should be directed to other sectors,” he explained.

He went on to say that the issue of job creation is another issue he will focus on because students are graduating day in and day out but they are failing to secure jobs and the end of result is high levels of poverty and extreme hunger.

He said that any cabinet minister who will be found involved in corrupt activities will be dealt with to set as a lesson to other people.

According to him, his leadership will be on the right track of solving problems that have led the country to remain in the same spot.