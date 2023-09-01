Babar Azam’s Commanding Performance Marks Pakistan’s Dominance in Asia Cup Opener

Former cricketer turned commentator Ramiz Raja has urged the Pakistan cricket team to drop out-of-form batsman Fakhar Zaman ahead of the upcoming high-stakes match against India in the Asia Cup.

Raja, who is a respected figure in Pakistani cricket, said that Zaman’s recent performances have been “concerning” and that he is “not in good touch”. He also said that Zaman’s unorthodox playing style makes it difficult for him to find solutions when he is out of form.

Zaman has struggled in recent matches, scoring just 2, 30, and 27 runs in his last three ODI innings. He also had a poor outing in the recent T20I series against South Africa, scoring just 18 runs in three innings.

Raja said that he believes that dropping Zaman would be the best decision for both the player and the team. He said that it would give Zaman a chance to rest and regain his form, and that it would also give the Pakistan team a chance to try out a different opening batsman.

The Pakistan team management will need to make a decision on whether or not to drop Zaman soon, as the match against India is scheduled to be played on September 2.

Pakistan Wins Asia Cup Opener Against Nepal

In other news, Pakistan got off to a winning start in the Asia Cup with a dominant victory over Nepal. The Pakistan team scored 342/6 in their 50 overs, with Babar Azam scoring 151 runs and Iftikhar Ahmed scoring 109 runs. Nepal were bowled out for 104 runs in 23.4 overs.

The victory was Pakistan’s first in the Asia Cup since 2018. They will next face Afghanistan on September 1.