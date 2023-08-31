Police in Ntchisi district have arrested a 30-year-old woman for stealing a newly born baby at Ntchisi District Hospital.

This is according to Ntchisi police public relations officer, Constable Glory Kondowe who identified the suspect a Mayines Banda who committed the offense on Monday, 28th August, 2023.

Constable Kondowe reported that the incident occurred in the morning hours of Monday when the guardian to Alinafe Hayiton who had just given birth, had gone to the guardian’s shelter to prepare some food for the puerpera.

It is reported that Banda convinced Hayiton that she was one of the best friends to her guardian but she later ended up sneaking out with the newly born, when the mother was asleep.

“The suspect approached the baby’s mother, Alinafe Hayiton and introduced herself as a friend to her guardian and offered to carry the newly born baby so that the mother could rest.

“While the mother was asleep, the suspect sneaked out of the ward with the baby but was intercepted by the hospital perimeter guard,” explained Kondowe.

Kondowe further reported that the matter was later reported to Ntchisi Police Station whose officers rushed to the hospital and later arrested the suspect and recovered the child.

The suspect appeared before court on Tuesday and pleaded not guilty to the charge of stealing a child and was denied bail pending trial.