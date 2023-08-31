The Leadership Institute for Transparency and Accountability (LITA) says the arrest of activist Bon Kalindo was a deliberate plot by the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) administration to frustrate his peaceful demonstrations.

Kalindo, also known as Winiko, was arrested on Wednesday in Lilongwe a few minutes before leading demonstrations which he organized along with activist Redson Munlo, aimed at calling for the resignation of President Lazarus Chakwera.

In his reaction through a press statement, Goodwell Logeya who is LITA Executive Director, described Kalindo’s arrest as questionable arguing it was a plot by the MCP administration to foil the anti-government protests.

While asking for unconditional Release of the Human Rights Activist, Logeya threatened to call for all Malawians from all the corners of the country to take unspecified action.

“The Leadership Institute for Transparency and Accountability (LITA) has learnt with shock on the arrest of Human Rights Defender and leader of Malawi First, Bon Kalindo, and therefore, demands unconditional release of the activist.

“The reasons for his arrest are political and vague. Every Malawian would not hesitate to believe that this is a deliberate plot by the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) administration to frustrate the 30th August 2023 peaceful demonstrations after the organizers of the public protests against the Chakweras maladministration successfully lifted the court injunction,” reads part of LITA statement.

The institute through Logeya said Malawi is for Malawians and does not belong to a single grouping or political party and added that it is not a privilege to take part or organize peaceful demonstrations in the country but it is a birth right of every bonafide citizen of this country.

Logeya in the statement further said arbitrary arrests orchestrated by political motives from failed politicians must stop and that as civil society organizations, they will always support open civic space in the country and encourage Malawians to exercise their rights and freedom of assembly, association and expression without fear.

“We, therefore, appeal to the State President not to entertain his zealous minions who want to exercise unconstitutional powers by intimidating, abducting and silencing activists and critics in the country in order to shrink the civic space, as these actions are exacerbating the already inflated anger of the impatient Malawians who are fed up with this clueless administration,” reads another part of the statement.

Peter Kalaya who is National Police Spokesperson, told the local media yesterday that Kalindo was arrested for breaching terms of his bail arrangements that are related to a case in which he is alleged to have tampered with electricity connections at his Lilongwe house.

Meanwhile, Kalindo has been released after Chief Resident Magistrate court in Lilongwe ordered his immediate release.

The court has also suspended the warrant of arrest it issued on Tuesday this week pending an interparty hearing which is scheduled for the second week of September this year.