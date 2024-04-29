Women Desk of Zomba City Presbytery of the Church of Central Africa Presbyterian (CCAP), has called on women guild chair ladies to serve their respective congregations with total devotion and undivided dedication.

Chairlady for Zomba City Presbytery Women Desk, Wezzie Ndawala, made the call at Chinamwali CCAP during the induction of Liny Matemba Mkwinda as the congregation’s Women Guild chairperson.

“The induction gives you power and responsibility to lead women and to serve the congregation,” she said.

Ndawala has urged women to make use of the skills.

On this note, Ndawala further called on the newly inducted “Mvano ” Chairlady to make use of the skills and knowledge she got from the Chigodi Women’s Center, for effective leadership.

She also urged Chinamwali CCAP Women Guild members to support Mkwinda in her term of office, saying she was called to lead while the rest of the Mvano members have the responsibility to see things going.

Chinamwali CCAP Moderator, James Mingu, pledged full support to the women’s ministry to fulfill its plans.

He also called on the newly inducted Chairlady to be dedicated so that she could leave a mark after the end of her term of office.

Mkwinda said she will make sure that the Chinamwali congregation builds a kitchen to improve catering services and buy a minibus to address transport challenges at the church.

She replaced Jennifer Khanda who served the congregation from 2016 to 2021.