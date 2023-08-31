Police at Jenda in Mzimba yesterday arrested a 35-year-old man, Shadrick Makondetsa, for allegedly being found in possession of Ivory at Jenda in the district.

Wildlife investigators from Lilongwe and detectives from Jenda Police Station were following up information that a couple was offering for sale raw ivory around Jenda Trading Centre.

This led to the arrest of Shadrick Makondetsa whilst his accomplice, a woman, managed to flee the scene.

The suspect was found with two pieces of raw ivory in his travelling bag wrapped in a sack together with a scale.

Weight and value of the tusks await an analysis from the Department of National Parks and Wildlife.

He has since been charged with being found in possession of specimen of listed species and dealing in Government trophy, which is against sections 86 subsection (1) as read with section 110B subsection (b) and section 91 as read with section 110B subsection (b) of national parks and wildlife Act respectively and will appear before court in due course.

Investigations are under way to arrest the second suspect who is at large.

Shadreck Makondetsa comes from Kaudzu Village in the area of Traditional Authority Sitola in Machinga District.