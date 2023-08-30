Police in Mangochi District have apprehended Abdul Swalley Ibrahim Mbuje, 43, for being found with a common duiker (antelope).

The incident occurred on August 28, 2023 at M’baluku Roadblock.

Mbuje was intercepted at the said roadblock in a Toyota Pickup which was coming from Chowe heading Mangochi Boma and had the prohibited species in his possession.

Upon being quizzed by the officers, he failed to account for the animal and revealed that he was offering for sale hence the arrest.

Police informed National Parks and Wildlife officials who came to collect the animal back to their park.

Meanwhile, the suspect will appear before court after the completion of paperwork to answer the charge of illegal possession of specimen of listed species contrary to section 110(b)of National Parks and Wildlife Act.

He hails from Jalasi village, Traditional Authority Jalasi in Mangochi.