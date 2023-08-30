Police in Machinga have arrested Esnart Robert aged 32 for allegedly killing her husband’s second wife Halima Justin aged 30 and Halima’s two-month-old son Hadji Chimenya at Nselema Village in the district.

Officer In-Charge for Machinga Police Station, Senior Assistant Commissioner Jane Mandala has told Malawi24 that reports indicate that the two women were married to Shemusi Chimenya aged 40 from Mpunga Village Traditional Authority Nkoola in Machinga.

On August 23, 2023 around 09: 30 hours, Esnart went to the house of Halima Justin where she started a fight, alleging that their husband was no longer supporting four children he fathered with Esnart.

The suspect further claimed that the husband favoured the second wife such that he diverted his love and attention to Halima the new wife.

Amidst the fight, Halima’s two-month-old baby boy fell from her mother’s back and hit the floor head first and got injured in the process.

According to the Officer In-Charge, Halima bit Esnart’s fingers and in turn Esnart took a frying pan and hit Halima many times on the head until she left her almost dead in a pool of blood oozing from multiple cuts.

She left the woman and her child severely injured and on August 25 Halima and her son died, according to police in Machinga.

Esnart Robert confessed upon her arrest that she indeed committed the crime out of jealousy and frustration.

Senior Assistant Commissioner Mandala said the suspect will appear before court soon to answer murder charges.

The deceased came from Ngomano Village, Traditional Authority Liwonde in Machinga while the suspect comes from Kuseli Village, Traditional Authority Nkoola in Machinga.