President Lazarus Chakwera has called on Malawians to join hands and resist corruption to help spearhead development in the country.

Chakwera made the call on Monday, during a development rally held at Simbi Trading Centre in Dowa.

Chakwera said a corrupt free environment accelerates implementation of various developmental projects in the country hence the need for zero corruption in all sectors.

He said those working in public service should not receive bribes saying the tendency has affected many Malawians who seek good public amenities.

” We should all work hard to develop the country. We should all emulate Dr Napoleon Dzombe who is contributing a lot to the development of the country by establishing a hotel which is a source of employment and improving people’s lives,” he said.

The President assured the nation that government is addressing challenges faced by Malawians among others food shortage, by establishing mega farms to ensure that by November this year, people should harvest crops to improve food security.

In his remarks, Secretary General for Malawi Congress Party, Eisenhower Mkaka said President Chakwera has a good vision for the country and he is taking Malawi to greater heights.

He also commended the president for creating an environment conducive for business people to invest in the country citing the construction of Kalipano Hotel as an example.

Senior Chief Dzoole commended government for rehabilitating the M1 road from Lilongwe to the northern region. He also appealed to government to ensure that people access farm inputs in good time to help improve food security in the district.

Reported by Rosalia Kapiri