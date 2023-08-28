Old Mutual Malawi has supported with funds the Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA) and Institute of Marketing in Malawi (IMM) towards their conferences.

The finance services provider, on Monday August 28, 2023, supported IIA with K7.5 million and K1 million to IMM which are expected to hold their annual Lake Conferences from 7 to 10 September at Sun ‘n’ Sand Holiday Resort and from 26 to 29 October 2023 at Nkopola Lodge respectively.

According to Old Mutual Marketing and Corporate Affairs Manager Patience Chatsika, the two professional bodies’ themes for this year’s conferences prominently speaks volume of their commitment to keep improving and building great Marketing and Auditing professionals and contributing to National development.

Chatsika said Old Mutual firmly believes in the power of collaboration and shared value and said it is against that background that they are always committed to building sustainable partnerships with various stakeholders, including professional bodies in Malawi where IIA and IMM are significant players.

She said the decision to sponsor these events isn’t just about a financial contribution but a testament to their belief in the power of collaboration and the importance of investing in the future of Auditing and Marketing.

“We are glad to hand over cheques of MK7.5 million to IIA and MK1 million to IMM as our sponsorship to enable them to successfully organize their annual Lake Conferences that we hope will go a long way in adding value to the attendee’s professional development and experience at the conference. This also presents a channel where attendees can familiarise themselves with various companies, including Old Mutual.

“As a responsible business, we recognize the indispensable role that IIA and IMM play in fostering excellence, knowledge sharing, and professional growth within the Auditors and Marketers communities, Year after year, the Annual Lake Conferences bring together some of the finest minds in these fields, facilitating insightful discussions, exchanging ideas, and paving the way for innovation in Marketing and Auditing,” said Chatsika.

Chatsika further said allgning themselves with IIA and IMM, they are reaffirming their commitment to supporting the development and advancement of Malawi’s Auditing and Marketing professions.

In his reaction to the support, AMM vice president Georgia Damson described the donation as timely, saying more resources are required for a successful annual lakeshore conference.

On the other hand, AII Chief Executive Officer Albert Dambula while thanking Old Mutual for the donation, said the money will help them to caution their K200 million budget.

“A conference of this nature requires a lot of things, being it financial or other materials. This sponsorship is so huge. K7.5 is a lot of money, it will really help us. It will caution our budget. We thank Old Mutual for the donation,” reacted Dambula.