Police in Blantyre are keeping in custody three men over three separate murder offences in the city.

Blantyre Police spokesperson Constable Ivy Mwalabu has identified the suspects as Million Davie Banda, 23, John Kajawo aged 23 and Clement Kafupa aged 25.

Banda committed the offence on August 27, 2023 around at 04 00 at Lumbira village where he allegedly killed 75-year old Wastedi Navaya, a security guard, and went away with three chickens, shovel, pick, iron metal bar, two curtains and breather pipe.

Kajawo was at large after he allegedly murdered his wife, Milikana Bauleni, at Somba Village on May 25 2023whilw Kafupa allegedly killed his friend Simon Petro in the same village of Somba on August 24.

The cases were reported to Blantyre Police Station and offiers have successfully arrested the suspects.

The three will soon appear before court to answer murder charges.

Million Davie Banda hails from Anderson village, Traditional Authority Kuntaja in Blantyre district, while Kajawo and Kafupa come from Talemba and Kakodwa villages, respectively, Traditional Authority Somba in Blantyre district.