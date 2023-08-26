Police in Dowa have arrested 41-year-old Ganizani Lameck, who was at large after allegedly assaulting to death a sex worker.

Police have identified the victim as Matilda Madisi aged 29, saying the incident occurred on June 26, 2023 along Dowa- Chezi Road.

“Madisi was a sex worker based at Njovu Rest House in the district. On this day, Madisi and Lameck met near a bar, and in course of their interaction, she allegedly stole money amounting to K70,000 belonging to Lameck which resulted into a quarrel.

“Then Lameck, along with two other people who are currently still at large, severely beat Madisi to death. Later, they dumped her body in a culvert along Dowa-Chezi Road which was discovered by passers-by the following day,” said Dowa Police Public Relations Officer, Sergeant Alice Sitima.

According to Sitima, the postmortem conducted indicate that death of Madisi was due to head injuries.

“Meanwhile a manhunt is underway to arrest the other suspects,” she said.

Reported by Sylvester Kumwenda