Chitipa United are still proving doubters wrong as they have dislodged FCB Nyasa Big Bullets from the top of TNM Super League log table following their 1-0 win over Ekwendeni Hammers at Karonga Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Ramadhan Ntafu scored from the spot to hand Chitipa maximum three points which have given them an advantage and make them title favourites.

Following the result, the Northern Region giants are currently on top with 36 points with 11 matches left on their 30-match league schedule while Hammers on position six with 25 points.

Elsewhere at Kasungu Stadium, goals from Ellie Kayombo and Nanison Mbewe were enough for Karonga United to collect three points over Kamuzu Barracks in their 2-1 victory.

The soldiers, who got their consolation goal from Zelliat Nkhoma, are fifth with 25 points while Karonga United is on position eight with 24 points.

At Nankhaka ground, Mighty Tigers failed to utilise their 13th minute lead as they lost 3-1 to struggling Blue Eagles.

Eagles got their goals through Richard Lapson, Steven Banda and Chikondi Mvula while the visitors got their consolation goal through Precious Chipungu.

Presently, Eagles are fifth from the bottom with 18 points from 19 matches same as Tigers who are fourth from bottom, only that Eagles have better goal aggregate.