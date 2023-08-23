Six Southern Region Football Association Leagues teams have qualified for the Castel Challenge Cup national phase.

The team’s White eagles, MDF Marine, Soccer Rangers, Lipulumundu Stars, FOMO, and Zingwangwa United

Mangochi based Division 1 team Lipulumundu Stars defeated Bangwe All Stars Reserves 2-0 while FOMO FC won 5-4 on post-match penalties away to Mwanza United after a goalless draw. MDF Marine beat Nsanje United 4-1 to book their slot in the national phase. Zingwangwa lost 5-1 Wanderers Reserves’ but are through following FAM’s determination that Reserve sides can no longer take part in the same competition as their senior sides.

At the district level, Blantyre, Zomba, and Chiradzulu are playing their preliminary rounds while Machinga is at the quarterfinal stage.

Thyolo district have scheduled their semifinals this weekend as Nsulupi Gunners will face Luchenza FC on Saturday while Mberuko FC take on Mandala Flight at Mchima Ground on Sunday.

In Mulanje, there is a replay of the semifinal match involving Milonde FC and Kambenje FC this afternoon as the initial fixture on Sunday was abandoned due to darkness with the match tied at 3-3. The winner will face Nsuwadzi FC in the final.

Central Region Football Association has this week lined up three matches to wrap the Regional League preliminary phase second round before they conduct a final draw of 12 teams to determine five slots for the national phase.

Lilongwe Rural and Urban, Ntcheu, Salima, and Mchinji districts will this week play their semifinals while Mchinji, Dowa and Dedza have quarterfinals scheduled this week starting from Thursday.

Just like the Central region, Northern Region Football Leagues’ preliminary phase is also in the second round and will in the next two weeks come up with the six teams to represent the region at the national level.

Mzuzu District will, over the weekend, play their semifinals with Chivanga Rangers facing Chicago FC and Zolozolo Ranger taking on Hot Spurs FC on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

Karonga district have eight teams who have qualified for the quarterfinals and will on Wednesday conduct their draw at Karonga Old Town. Matches are expected this weekend.

Likoma will also have their quarterfinals played this coming weekend while Chitipa will be finishing their preliminary round.

District preliminaries are expected to end in the first week of September, with each district champion making it to the national level.

District winners will go away with a sum of K750,000 while runners up and third placed teams will get K300,000 and K200,000, respectively.

Source: FAM