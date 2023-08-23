Organizers of an event where 2023 MSCE top performers are expected to be rewarded have courted the services of musician of the moment, Driemo to spice up the celebrations.

The event dubbed ‘Heroes Party’ seeks to celebrate thirteen students who performed outstandingly in the 2022/2023 Malawi School Certificate of Education exams.

Organisers said they thought of booking for Driemo’s performance as a special way of celebrating the star performing students.

Meanwhile, the ‘Popo’ star has described the opportunity as a great honour and has vowed never to spoil the auspicious event.

“This is an honour for me to be amongst my fellow youths and share our experiences at this point in time. I just want to be inspired by their hard work as they do with mine,” said Driemo.

At the event slated for this Friday at BICC in Lilongwe, Vitumbiko Kaunda from Mtendere Secondary School, is expected to be spoiled with a sum of K1 million for being the only student who managed to score six points in 2022/2023 MSCE.

Apart from that, atwelve-year-old Alinafe Chulu who emerged top scorer of this year’s Primary School Leaving Certificate of Education (PSLCE), is expected to be spoiled with a sum of One million Kwacha.

Chulu who is a learner from Playdor Private School in Blantyre, will be rewarded along with three other learners who came second in this year’s PSLCE examinations.