Malawi’s celebrated afrobeats star Kelvin Jonathan Pangani, popularly known by his stage name Joe Kellz, has raised the Malawian flag to greater heights after winning My Booth reality show, bagging home K10 million and a recording deal worth about K51 million.

Joe Kellz and Chisomo Chimoto were the two Malawian contestants who reached the grand finale of the regional music contest, My Booth reality show which was held on Sunday 20th August, 2023 at the Radisson Blu Lusaka in Zambia.

After three months of emotional ups and downs in which 15 episodes were aired on both DStv and GOtv platforms, the ‘Moyo’ hitmaker has set a new record for beating Zambia’s Evans Vic Ndalama and Roy The Songster and of course Chimoto.

Joe Kellz who was once a Zathu Band member has been awarded with a recording deal in Zambia worth $50,000, approximately K54 million and a cash prize of $10,000 which is approximately K10 million.

The reality show saw Zambia’s Ndalama finishing as the runner up.

Reacting through his Facebook page, Joe Kellz thanked his fans from Malawi and elsewhere for their support which he said has contributed to his win.

“Thank you so much for the support guys we won,” wrote Joe Kellz.

The competition which was organized by Pan-African music label Elation Entertainment, started in May this year and it attracted 15 contestants, five each from Malawi, Zimbabwe and Zambia.

Apart from Joe Kellz and Chimoto, Malawi was also representedd by Sindi, Alipo Mpita and Vanessa Nalikungwi who all got evicted before the grand finale show.ll