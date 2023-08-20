Reverend Wilson Mitambo has been reelected as the president of the Providence Industrial Mission (PIM) following elections that took place yesterday at PIM headquarters in Chiradzulu.

Rev. Mitambo who was competing with other 2 candidates got 366, Rev. Moses Muontcha got 180 and Rev. Moses Chinyama got 63.

Official results are expected to be announced later in the afternoon by the board chair of the church.

Rev. Mitambo has been leading the church since the first time he won as the president in 2018.

Speaking during the general assembly at the church today, Mitambo advised his followers to reflect true Christianity in their way of life.

He emphasized on what Christians do in secret saying it does not please God at all since men and women nowadays in the church are in front of doing sins than those living outside church.

Rev. Mitambo also said a true Christian does not fall with the world and instead he or she strives to live holy like Job.

The general assembly started on 13th and is expected to end today with the announcement of the newly elected president of the Church.