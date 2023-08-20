Japan Tobacco International (JTI) Leaf Malawi conducted its grand draw at Nambuma on Thursday in Mlimi Wozitsata Ayiphule Promotion where farmers from two clubs a diesel engine maize mill a motorcycle.

The winners are Frejer Imani from Welawela club in Lilongwe who went away with motorcycle and two people from Mdyereni Club from Msundwe in Lilongwe who have won a maize mill and a huller.

Others shared 100 bags of NPK fertilizer, 100 bags of urea and 100 pruning saws.

Growers that were eligible for entry into the draw were those who managed to deliver the required volume and quality Tobacco.

Speaking with reporters, Agronomy Area Manager Stainely Danford Kasiya said that the company came up with the idea to enhance the good relationship that has been there between the company and its famers.

He assured the farmers that they will continue to conduct such draws so that they should have a chance of winning the prizes.

“Overall, 1608 growers met the promotion criteria, with Lilongwe West leading the pack with a total of 373 entrants. We have been rewarding our growers every year through the Mlimi Wozitsata incentive program.

“This year, we have gone bigger, better, and bolder by introducing national grand prizes to be won by our contracted growers who fulfilled set criteria. We are very impressed by the response from growers. At national level, 1,608 growers took part in the promotion, which is unprecedented,” he explained

One of the winners, Chimsewu Naziyere from Mzwolakhomo Club who won two bags of fertilizer commended the company for the prizes.

In the next three weeks, JTI will hand over three sets of a diesel engine maize mill and huller, and three motorcycles, fully registered, to a total of six clubs or estates.

The promotion started in April on the day Tobacco markets officially opened and ended day the marketing season closed.