Zomba Youth Network has called on Members of Parliament to approve allocation of adequate funding to Judiciary so that it should be able to handle rising cases of defilement cases and other forms of crime against children through mobile courts.

The youth under the leadership of district level chairperson, Mussa Sanudi, made the call on YONECO FM during a special radio programme which discussed delays in trying defilement cases.

The youths made the call after observing that most delays in trying the defilement cases are attributed to inadequate funding to the Judiciary to carry out mobile courts.

The youth therefore recommended that Parliament should deliberate and approve for additional funds allocation to the Judiciary for speed up trying of outstanding defilement cases and other crimes against children in the rural areas.

The youth further observed that mobile courts are effective because justice is delivery right in the community saying defilement cases delay because witnesses fail to travel to distant magistrates courts due to lack of finances for transport fares.

“Defilement cases and other crimes against children delay because witnesses fail to travel to courts because of lack of transport as such we recommend that there should be mobile courts that should allow witnesses to avail themselves without transport problems,” added Sanudi.

The youths therefore preferred mobile courts saying the justice delivery system has the potential to stop offenders from committing defilement and other crimes against girl child because cases are tried right in the community.

Commenting on the subject under discussion, Magistrate Jenipher Kalinde who is based at Mulunguzi Court in Zomba City said there is an increase in defilement cases because most people in rural areas fail to understand gravity of defilement and penalties that are given to criminal offenders.

She concurred with the Zomba Youth Network saying there is need for adequate funds allocation to the judiciary for effective and speedy justice delivery through mobile courts.

The special radio programme on YONECO FM was sponsored by Development Communication Trust (DCT) with financial assistance from UNICEF.