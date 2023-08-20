Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) vice President for east, Bright Msaka this afternoon donated various items to the wonderboy from Machinga’s Nampeya Primary school, Levison Henderson, who emerged among the second best students on national level in the just released primary school examinations.

Henderson has earned himself a space at the mighty and glorious Dedza Secondary school, where prominent and influential figures like former state President Arthur Peter Mutharika, the celebrated Minister of Finance and decorated economist late Goodal Gondwe and seasoned politician John Zeus Ungapake Tembo (JZU) did their secondary school.

Speaking to Malawi24 after the visit Henderson, Bright Msaka described Levison Henderson as an exceptionally gifted child who needs to be supported at all cost to live his dream.

“Henderson and I took time inspiring and motivating one another, and congratulating the parents for raising Levison,” Msaka said.

Among other things, Msaka has given support to the family in terms of food, groceries and cash.

He has further commited to support the family in ensuring that Levison lives in a more comfortable environment during the school holidays.