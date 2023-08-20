Silver Strikers have missed an opportunity to dislodge FCB Nyasa Big Bullets at the top of the TNM Super League following their 3-2 defeat away to Bangwe All Stars on Sunday afternoon at Kamuzu Stadium.

The Central Bankers were supposed to beat their opponents in order to move above Bullets who will not be involved with the local league up until next month due to their engagement with CAF Champions League.

Pieter De Jongh’s charges started brightly and had several shots at goal inside the opening 15 minutes of the match, but Ellias Missi was very equal to the tasks with excellent saves, the close one being a long range shot from Tatenda M’balaka which the shot-stopper saved for a cornerkick.

The hosts took a surprise lead in the 28th minute when Maxwell Paipi lost the ball to Emmanuel Saviel who was very quick to find Friday Osagie inside the penalty box, who had Robert Saizi to his left and fed him the ball to slot from the close range, 1-0.

At the other end, Stain Davie forced Missi into action when his powerful header was well saved by the goalkeeper.

And with less than 10 minutes left to play, Yamikani Mologeni doubled his side’s lead.

Chinsinsi Maonga’s foul on James Tambwali saw the hosts winning a freekick from which Mologeni steeped up to put the ball into the net, 2-0.

In the second half, De Jongh brought in Duncan Nyoni and Atusaye Nyondo for Davie and M’balaka to try to improve his attacking prowess.

True to his tactics, the arrears were reduced by Adiel Kaduya, who scored a beauty in the 61st minute, connecting well from a Nyondo’s flick from Maonga’ cross, 2-1.

The match was level in the 68th minute through Nyondo who headed home from a Maonga’ cross, 2-2.

The Bankers were now in control of the match, but they couldn’t add more goals to grab all the points as the hosts defended with everything in order to avoid conceding again.

Towards the end of the match, Bangwe All Stars pressed, with Thom making two quick saves to deny Saizi and Emmanuel Lino from scoring, with Osagie also missing a clear cut chance when he could not control well a Lino’ cross.

But just when everybody thought the game was heading to a stalemate, Saizi rose up to the occasion with a beautiful goal, beating Thom to the far post and win it for the rookies, 3-2.

The result means Bangwe All Stars have moved into 8th position with 24 points from 18 games whilst Silver are still fourth with 32 points from the same number of games.

At Nankhaka Stadium, a late strike from Francis Black from the spot inspired Extrene FC to their third win of the season as they beat Mafco FC 2-1.

At some point, the match was 1-1 through Mabvuto Chipolopolo’s early strike and a second half goal from the spot from Peter Kasonga but with the last kick of the match, Black scored the late winner to inspire his team to a hard-fought victory over the Soldiers.

The result sees Extreme FC still sitting bottom of the table with 13 points from 18 games whilst Mafco FC are 13th with 18 points from the same number of games.

At Karonga Stadium, Trevor Kajawa started his role as a caretaker coach for Karonga United with a comfortable 4-1 win over Ekwendeni Hammers.

Karonga United scored their goals through a brace from Mwiso Youngson and lone strikes from Allen Chihana and Ellie Kayombo, with Brian Phiri scoring the visitors’ consolation goal.

Kajawa’s side is 11th with 21 points from 17 games whilst Hammers are 6th with 25 points from 18 games.