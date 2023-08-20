Twelve-year-old Alinafe Chulu who emerged top performer of this year’s Primary School Leaving Certificate of Education (PSLCE) is expected to be given one million Kwacha this week.

Alinafe, who is a learner from Playdor Private School in Blantyre, was announced the most outstanding learner of the 2022/2023 PSLCE examination after scoring an aggregate of 449 marks.

The girl who aspires to become a doctor, is also the only female learner on the top 10 list which has been released by the ministry of education through Malawi National Examination Board (Maneb).

Reacting to the outstanding performance of Alinafe, officials from Maranatha Academy who have organized a Heroes Party this weekend say they will reward the bright girl.

The institution’s Managing Director Ernest Kaonga said the school will at the event which is slated for Friday 25th August, 2023 at BICC in Lilongwe, will spoil the intelligent girl with One million Kwacha.

Karonga said the school thought of presenting the token of appreciation to Alinafe as one way of complementing government’s efforts to improving education standards saying it will tighten the 2023/2024 PSLCE examination race.

“As Maranatha Academy, we feel in promoting the girl child education and having seen that this year its a female student who was top in PSLCE we said why cant we encourage her with an award.

“So we are presenting cash amounting to K1 million to her as a token of appreciation and encouraging her to work more extra harder. We know that this award will also enhance competition among learners in std 8 in the country,” said Kaonga.

At the event, the school will also reward six points scorer from Mtendere Secondary School together with twelve other students who scored between six and nine points in the 2022/2023 Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) exams.

Vitumbiko Kaunda from Mtendere Secondary School, is expected to be spoiled with a sum of K1 million for being the only student who managed to score six points in 2022/2023 MSCE exams.