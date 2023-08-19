A youth conference organised by Community of Christ based in Chibavi, Mzuzuis expected to yield various entrepreneurial acts among the youth across the country.

According to the youth president of the ministry, Pastor Fumbani Gondwe, the sole purpose of the conference was to sensitize the youth on venturing into a world of being self-dependent and reliant through an act of entrepreneurship whilst bearing the ability to grow spiritually.

The conference was attended by over 600 youths from all over the country under the ministry of community of Christ.

Speaking after the final day of the conference, one of the youth in attendance of the conference Sipiwe Mabula believes this gathering will come in handy with regards to how she can develop spiritually as an individual but also at the same time learn how to rely on herself in as far as economic development is concerned.

The conference also gave the youth an opportunity to showcase their talents through singing, dancing as well as acting.

The community of Christ youth conference is held every year in the month of August.