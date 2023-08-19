A 22-year-old former Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldier has been arrested in Lilongwe for scamming jobseekers out of more than K4 million.

The soldier has been identified as Rodrick Phiri who was fired from the MDF in May this year.

Phiri allegedly received cash amounting to MK4,337,000 from eight people after promising them that they would be recruited into the Malawi Defense Force as soldiers.

According to Kawale Police spokesperson Sergeant Prisca Kuyere Mtikwa, one of the victims reported that Phiri approached the victim’s wife that he could assist them to get recruited into MDF.

The victim shared the information with his friends who immediately sent money as demanded by the suspect.

However, the jobseekers became suspicious of Phiri’s statements and they reported him to Kamuzu Barracks in Lilongwe.

Officers from the barracks arrested Phiri and handed him over to police.

The former soldier is expected to answer the charge of theft by trick.

Phiri hails from Njolomole Village, Traditional Authority Mavwele in Mchinji district.