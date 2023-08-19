Providence Industrial Mission (PIM) members will vote today to elect a new president for the church.

PIM Church which has its headquarters in Chiradzulu is currently being led by Reverend Wilson Mitambo.

Reverend Moontcha and Reverend Moses Chinyama are contesting to replace Mitambo who is seeking re-election.

According to reports, Reverend Moses Chinyama yesterday took an injunction against the polls but it was later removed during odd hours by a member of the Executive Mission.

The elections are expected to take place this afternoon at the church headquarters.

In an interview with Malawi24, Moontcha has highlighted that he wants to see PIM being independent and regaining peace and unity which has currently been lost.

The elections at PIM happens every 5 years.