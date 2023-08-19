Leader of the House in Parliament Richard Chimwendo Banda has advised Members of Parliament to be monitoring the maize in the Agriculture Development and Marketing Corporation (Admarc) depots which will be opened soon in their constituencies in the country.

Chimwendo made the statement in Parliament yesterday during the closing of the second meeting this year in the 50th session of Parliament.

He said that government wants to make sure that anybody who will be found selling Admarc maize to vendors should be dealt with.

“Madam speaker, we are the listening government and very soon Admarc depots will be opened. Every Admarc depot that has been established in the country will be filled with Maize,” he said.

On his part, Leader of the Opposition Kondwani Nankhumwa said that the aize issue lacks clarity such that the Minister of Agriculture Sam Kawale needs to come up with statistics.

He also said that there is need of transparency and accountability in public funds management.

He went on to say that government should come up with solutions to address challenges that people in the country are facing.